Is Lisa off the market?! The BLACKPINK dancer has stirred up dating rumors with French CEO Frédéric Arnault, after multiple major Korean outlets reported the news. Keep reading to see details, how Lisa has responded and more.

Is BLACKPINK’s Lisa Dating Frédéric Arnault?

Lisa is allegedly in a relationship with the French CEO. Multiple Korean media outlets such as JoongAng Ilbo, The Korean Times, Maeil Kyungjae, and Sports Kyung Hyang reported in July 2023, that the two were reportedly dating. Neither have spoken publicly about the rumored romance.

Reps for Lisa did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Who Is Frédéric Arnault?

Frédéric, 28, is the CEO of TAG Heuer, a Swiss luxury brand that designs and manufactures watches and fashion accessories and eyewear. The company began as Uhrenmanufaktur Heuer AG, and was founded in 1860 in Switzerland, and was purchased by TAG Group in 1985, forming TAG Heuer.

In 1999, French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH bought nearly 100 percent of the Swiss company. LVMH manages around 75 prestigious brands, including TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney and Bulgari.

Frédéric’s father is LVMH’s CEO Bernard Arnault, a.k.a. the richest man in the entire world. Bernard and his family has a reported net worth of over $200 billion, according to Forbes.

Who Else Has Lisa From BLACKPINK Dated?

While Lisa’s dating life has been out of the public eye, that’s not the same for her other band members. It is traditionally very hard for K-pop stars to date. After an idol is spotted in public with mystery someone, rumors swirl on social media and media outlets until the star must release a statement or face online backlash. On top of this, many K-pop groups have “dating bans” set by their music companies, BLACKPINK included!

In a 2016 interview, BLACKPINK member Jisoo explained how strict their music company YG Entertainment and its CEO Yang Hyun-Suk were about dating. “The first time I met Yang-Hyun Suk, he asked me, ‘Do you happen to have a boyfriend right now?’ At the time, I was wearing a ring, and he even asked what that ring was,” she said. “I didn’t have a boyfriend, and It was just a ring.”

BLACKPINK confirmed that their company, YG Entertainment, had a “dating ban” in an interview on JYP’s Party People in 2017. However, it’s not clear if the dating ban is still in effect — since member Jennie has been in one confirmed “public” relationship with EXO member Kai in December 2018.

The news broke the internet in 2019, with fans of both groups demanding answers. SM Entertainment, Kai’s management company, confirmed their relationship shortly after photos of the couple surfaced. However, they confirmed their breakup a little less than a month later.

