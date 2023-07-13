BLINKs, prepare yourselves. Rumors of Lisa leaving BLACKPINK have swirled over the internet the last few months, and a recent report revealing the K-pop star’s contract discussion has sparked worries regarding the future of the K-pop giant. Keep reading for everything we know.

Is Lisa Leaving BLACKPINK?

According to a report by South Korean media outlet Munhwa Ilbo, Lisa has “not been able to find an agreement” regarding a contract extension with her music label, YG Entertainment. The outlet cited an “industry insider,” who reported that “it is known that the difference between the two sides is quite large.”

The source added, “YG’s contract renewal process with the remaining three members of BLACKPINK is proceeding relatively smoothly.”

All that being said, the outlet also reported that YG Entertainment responded to the claims, making it clear that contract renewal discussions were underway. Fan of the K-pop group are understandably upset over the news, sharing their reactions via social media.

“Blackpink isn’t blackpink without lisa, I would literally rather them disband than see any one of them leaving,” one fan posted. Another tweeted, “If Lisa out it’s the end for Blackpink. Imagine their concert[s] without her.”

YG Entertainment did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Who Are BLACKPINK?

ICYMI, the 4-member group including Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose debuted with their hit songs “Boombayah” and “Whistle” in August 2016, which helped them quickly rise to the top as the most popular K-pop girl group in the industry.

After breaking into the American music market with their song “Ice Cream” featuring Selena Gomez, the group has also released songs with Lady Gaga (“Sour Candy”) and Dua Lipa (“Kiss and Make Up”). Not only that, but they performed at Coachella in 2019 and headlined the iconic festival in 2023.

Lisa first joined South Korean music label YG Entertainment in 2010, when she was just 13 years old. From there, she was trained in rap, vocals and dance for five years until debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016. Lisa was born in Bangkok, Thailand and is fluent in Thai, Korean and English.

She made her own solo debut in September 2021 with the songs “Lalisa” and “Money.” In early July 2023, “Money” became the most streamed song by a K-Pop female act in Spotify history.

