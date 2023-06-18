BLACKPINK‘s Lisa *never* misses when it comes to fashion. The K-pop star is known for her versatile and fun sense of style — keep reading to see some of her best looks!

“I’ve always loved to wear and play with clothes ever since I was a child,” she told WWD in 2021. “I think my interest in fashion has grown since the 2019 Paris Fashion Week I attended. Fashion is very attractive and fun.”

BLACKPINK first debuted as a group in August 2016, and ever since then, fans have become obsessed with the talented foursome. Comprised of members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé, the K-pop artists have broken tons of records since dropping their debut singles, “BOOMBAYAH” and “Whistle.”

“Before our comebacks, we always get into lengthy conversations about what we can do to improve,” Lisa told CR Fashion Book in September 2022 about how she, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie approach each new BLACKPINK era. “We try to bring out the best outcomes by discussing our thoughts on music videos, outfits, choreography, and even the littlest details such as hair colors.”

The “LALISA” singer also explained that out of all her fellow members, BLACKPINK’s distinct style as a group most coincides with her own style.

“Blackpink style resembles me a lot,” she told WWD. “Actually, it’s just me. So I’ve never had to think or worry about ‘what should I do to look more like Blackpink?’ We, Blackpink, are very close to our stylist, so we talk about concepts and style a lot. We share a lot of ideas about different styles to try and what might suit us.”

Lisa has had a hugely-successful solo career upon the release of her debut single “LALISA” in September 2021.

She won the award for Best K-Pop at the 2022 VMAs, making her the first K-pop solo act to ever win an award at the VMAs. In her speech, she thanked her BLACKPINK members, producers and fans. “Blinks, you’re like the most important ones. Thank you so much for making this happen,” she said, referring to BLACKPINK fans who are known by the term.

