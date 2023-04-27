BLACKPINK in your area! Or, maybe, just Lisa. The K-pop star is a social butterfly and has been spotted with so many celebrity friends including Austin Butler, Billie Eilish and Rosalía! Keep reading to see all the celebrities that Lisa is friends with.

ICYMI, BLACKPINK is the biggest girl group in the world, a four-member K-pop band who continues to shatter records. Consisting of members Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo, the girl group was the first K-pop act to headline Coachella in April 2023.

“Because it’s such a big festival, when I was told that we were going, I couldn’t believe it. I was so nervous because I didn’t know how our American fans would react,” Lisa said in their documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky of the first time they performed at Coachella in 2019.

“All races and all kinds of people came together there, so it helped emphasize this represents BLACKPINK,” Jisoo added. “When I got onto that stage, I actually didn’t realize that there were so many people. After Coachella, I think I figured out how to have fun on stage. Don’t concentrate on just yourself but feed off this passion raging around you.”

Jennie spoke about their success in a Forbes interview in December 2020. “We’re very honored to be named the biggest girl group because we all started wanting to be that,” she began.

“And it’s hard to see the reality where people actually call us that. We feel very responsible … and pressure … Even though it’s a big title and with the amount of love and support we receive … I guess we want to keep doing what we do, be a group of positive influences and keep making great music for you guys. We’re very grateful for how the world sees us and it gives us motivation.”

Lisa is also friends with fellow K-pop stars such as GOT7’s BamBam, whom she grew up with in Thailand before they both eventually became K-pop stars. They were even in a dance group called We Zaa Cool.

Since BLACKPINK’s rise to fame, the girls have made friends with so many huge names in Hollywood. Scroll through the gallery below to see a list of all of Lisa’s famous besties.

