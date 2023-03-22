Jisoo in your area! The oldest BLACKPINK member will finally be making her solo musical debut with a single titled “Flower,” making her the fourth and final member to kick off solo activities. Keep reading for everything we know about the K-pop singer’s upcoming single, including release date, music video details and more.

BLACKPINK Jisoo ‘Flower’ Single: Everything We Know

“Flower,” which will drop alongside her single album titled ‘ME,’ will be released on March 31, 2023. News of Jisoo’s solo first hit outlets earlier this year, after her music label YG Entertainment confirmed solo debut reports.

Additionally, the singer shared two visual films for “ME” on March 16 and 21, which featured the Snowdrop actress looking magnificent in traditionally Korean dresses, while set to a soundtrack of traditional-sounding instrumentals.

Prior to Jisoo, BLACKPINK member Jennie was the first to go “SOLO” with a single and music video in 2018. Rosé followed suit in 2021 with her single album R, and Lisa shared her own single album Lalisa in September of the same year. Jisoo’s solo marks the fourth and final BLACKPINK member to embark on solo activities.

Prior to Jisoo’s solo news, the K-drama actress spoke to Rolling Stone about her worries on which direction to go when creating her own solo music.

“I’m not sure how much I want to go solo yet,” she admitted to the outlet in May 2022. “The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do — what should I choose? I love songs with lots of instruments. I love different bands and rock music. What do people want from me? There’s a chaos of conflicting questions. So I’m still tilting my head in confusion. I’m not sure what will happen with my solo plans this year.”

Is BLACKPINK Currently On Tour?

BLACKPINK are currently in the middle of their Born Pink world tour, with dates across Asia, Mexico and Australia still to come later this year. Plus, the quartet will return to the United States to headline both weekends of Coachella in April 2023.

Scroll through the gallery below for everything we know about Jisoo’s solo debut.

