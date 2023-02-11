BLACKPINK’s Rosé should give fans lessons on how to take a perfect selfie at this point. The K-pop star often posts gorgeous photos of herself on Instagram, and we gathered some of her best so we can take notes.

The South Korean girl group BLACKPINK first came on to the scene in August 2016, and ever since then, fans have become obsessed with the talented foursome. Comprised of members Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa, the K-pop musicians have broken tons of records since dropping their first singles “BOOMBAYAH” and “Whistle.” They have collaborated with some major names in the industry such as Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez. In fact, they’ve even been dubbed the world’s biggest girl group!

“We’re very honored to be named the biggest girl group because we all started wanting to be that,” BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim told Forbes in December 2020. “And it’s hard to see the reality where people actually call us that. We feel very responsible … and pressure … Even though it’s a big title and with the amount of love and support we receive … I guess we want to keep doing what we do, be a group of positive influences and keep making great music for you guys. We’re very grateful for how the world sees us and it gives us motivation.”

Since BLACKPINK’s success, Rosé has released her own solo music: first, “On the Ground” premiered in March 2021, and then “Gone” was released in April 2021.

“It was very challenging — that put me more in a vulnerable position,” the singer told Rolling Stone on her experience going solo. “The four of us are like one. We’re there for each other, and if one person can’t be in their best condition that day, then we are there to fill in for that other person. Standing alone was frightening. It made me realize how much BLACKPINK was a big support to me in the past. When I didn’t know what to do, I’d call to ask them what they felt, what their opinions were. So they were always there during my solo work.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Rosé’s best Instagram photos and selfies.

