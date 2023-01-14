BLACKPINK in your area! The four-member group consisting of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa was formed by South Korean music company, YG Entertainment, in August 2016, and since then the girls have “Shut Down” the K-pop industry. From winning Time Magazine’s 2022 Entertainer of the Year, to being the first K-pop act to perform at Coachella, the girls practically ooze success. Keep reading to see all of their accomplishments since their debut.

The girls debuted as a group with their hit songs “Boombayah” and “Whistle” in August 2016, which helped them quickly rise to the top as the most popular K-pop girl group in the industry.

And their rise didn’t stop there! BLACKPINK is the most-subscribed music act on YouTube, the most-followed girl group on Spotify and the first music group and Korean female act to have five music videos accumulate one billion views each on YouTube.

After breaking into the American music market with their song “Ice Cream” featuring Selena Gomez, the group has also released songs with Lady Gaga (“Sour Candy”) and Dua Lipa (“Kiss and Make Up”). Not only that, but they performed at Coachella in 2019 and were a huge hit by audience members, which helped them gain even more international fans!

“Because it’s such a big festival, when I was told that we were going, I couldn’t believe it. I was so nervous because I didn’t know how our American fans would react,” Lisa said of Coachella in their documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky.

“All races and all kinds of people came together there, so it helped emphasize this represents BLACKPINK,” Jisoo added. “When I got onto that stage, I actually didn’t realize that there were so many people. After Coachella, I think I figured out how to have fun on stage. Don’t concentrate on just yourself, but feed off this passion raging around you.”

Jennie spoke about their success in a Forbes interview in December 2020. “We’re very honored to be named the biggest girl group because we all started wanting to be that,” she began.

“And it’s hard to see the reality where people actually call us that. We feel very responsible … and pressure … Even though it’s a big title and with the amount of love and support we receive … I guess we want to keep doing what we do, be a group of positive influences and keep making great music for you guys. We’re very grateful for how the world sees us and it gives us motivation.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see BLACKPINK’s awards and accolades over the years.

