Confirmed: Jisoo is off the market! The BLACKPINK singer is dating South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun!

Keep reading for details on their relationship, who confirmed the news and where you might recognize the K-pop singer’s new boyfriend from.

Are Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun Dating?

In August 2023, South Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that Jisoo, 28, and Ahn Bo Hyun, 35, were dating. Both Jisoo’s agencyYG Entertainment and Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency FN Entertainment confirmed their relationship just a few hours after the news hit.

“They are currently in the phase of acquainting themselves with each other,” YG Entertainment said. “We would appreciate it if you extend warm support and understanding.”

As for FN Entertainment, the actor’s company wrote a similar statement, sharing, “Ahn Bo Hyun and Jisoo are in the stages of getting to know each other with good feelings. We hope you look over them warmly.”

According to the original Dispatch report, the couple have been dating since at least May of this year.

Who Is Ahn Bo Hyun?

Ahn Bo Hyun has appeared in numerous classic Korean dramas such as Itaewon Class, Yumi’s Cells and Military Prosecutor Doberman. Most recently, he starred as the lead in romantic comedy drama, See You in My 19th Life (which is available on Netflix!).

Who Has Jisoo Dated? Inside Her Relationship History

This will be Jisoo’s first relationship since debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016.

ICYMI, it’s extremely hard for K-pop stars to date due to online criticism, social media hate and their busy schedules. On top of this, many K-pop groups have “dating bans” set by their music companies. BLACKPINK also had a dating ban at one point, which the K-pop group confirmed during in an interview on JYP’s Party People in 2017.

In a 2016 interview, Jisoo explained how strict their music company YG Entertainment and its CEO Yang Hyun-Suk were about dating while they were trainees. “The first time I met Yang-Hyun Suk, he asked me, ‘Do you happen to have a boyfriend right now?’ At the time, I was wearing a ring, and he even asked what that ring was,” she said. “I didn’t have a boyfriend, and It was just a ring.”

