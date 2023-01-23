TOMORROW X TOGETHER, also known as TXT, are coming back with some ~temptation~. Their upcoming comeback album is called The Name Chapter: Temptation, and will be released on January 27, 2023. Keep reading for everything we know.

Leading up to the mini-album’s arrival, several concept teasers were rolled out in early January. The album’s tracklist and official poster dropped on January 19, along with the album preview on January 22. The trailer for the comeback was released in December, and was heavily inspired by J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan. We can expect that this new concept will probably showcase the quintet as the lost boys of Peter Pan’s magical world of Neverland.

The Name Chapter: Temptation will be the first music release that TXT has released since their fourth mini-EP, Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child in May 2022. That project was a hit for the K-pop stars, spending a total of 14 weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it peaked at number 4.

The K-pop group, which consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, ​Taehyun and Huening Kai, came on to the scene in 2019 with their hit “Crown” and have grown their music sound so much since. From showing their innocent, sweet side with debut single “Crown,” to their pop-punk concepts dripping in angst like, “Good Boy Gone Bad,” the group’s evolution and versatility is undeniable. We can expect that The Name Chapter: Temptation will show yet another side to the multi-faceted Korean band.

“We’ve always told our own story from our debut till today and it’s a story that many have been able to relate to precisely because it’s a very real story of people living within this generation,” Yeonjun told NME in September 2021. “We’ve worked with many genres to enhance our musical capabilities and hone our sound, and through this sound, we tell stories of our generation, a generation at the crux of growth.”

Beomgyu reflected similar sentiments to Yeonjun, adding that TXT’s music is a story of “growth,” and that their group is “nowhere near done with growing.”

“We have a long journey ahead, and through our music we’ll continue to represent the emotions we feel and the experiences we have as young people growing in this generation,” Beomgyu added. “I’m sure that the story we’ll continue to tell will be one that all our fellow Gen Z will be able to relate to, as well as all those who have been at this stage of growth in their lives.”

