September 2021 is almost over, which means we’re looking back at some of the best music releases from the past month!

To start, Taylor Swift surprised fans with “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” after the song trended on TikTok. “Hi! Saw you guys got ‘Wildest Dreams’ trending on TikTok, thought you should have my version,” the songstress shared on social media, sending her followers into a frenzy.

Of course, she’s not the only one who has dropped music throughout the month. Chase Hudson — the TikTok star otherwise known as LILHUDDY — finally put out his debut album, Teenage Heartbreak, and with it, announced his next single, “Partycrasher.”

“I’ve held onto this song for more than a year and I can’t be more proud of a record,” Chase shared on social media upon releasing the song’s accompanying music video.

“Basically, the video ‘Partycrasher’ is a spinoff of Project X, which is one of my all-time favorite party movies. And so we ended up getting the actor from Project X — the lead role’s best friend,” the budding musician told Billboard prior to his album’s release. “And so, I’m showing up and crashing his party. And it’s a crazy time, we got ponies, we were slicing through with a samurai sword, we busted a piñata, all sorts of s–t was happening. And the song — ‘Partycrasher’ is actually one big metaphor for like, crashing into somebody’s life. It’s like, ‘Actually I’m not sorry that I’m crashing your party and that I’m showing up in your life and I’m gonna be staying here for a while.'”

Of course, fans know that Chase’s songs aren’t all as upbeat as “Partycrasher.” In fact, another one of his singles — “America’s Sweetheart” — is actually a pretty heartwrenching look at his past relationship with Charli D’Amelio.

“High-profile relationships can be good or bad, it can go either way. People tell me all the time, ‘It’s a blessing and it’s a curse,’ with everything in this industry,” Chase also told Billboard. “And I think that’s one of those things where, if it’s not a high-profile relationship, you get the girl worrying about s–t that she wouldn’t normally worry about when getting into it, so it might stress her out more. Whereas someone else who’s high-profile kind of understands it a little bit more. … So, I think there’s pros and cons to each side, that are there no matter who you choose to date.”

From upbeat tunes to breakup songs, it’s safe to say that September was definitely an epic month for music! Scroll through our gallery to listen to our new music favorites from this month.

