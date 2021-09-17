Spilling the tea! VERIVERY has a lot to say about their new EP, Series ‘O’ Round 2: Hole, which officially dropped on August 23. Members Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Yongseung and Kangmin speak with J-14 exclusively about the recently released songs and more.

“The title song is ‘Trigger.’ It has a unique and addictive intro,” Yeonho explains. “It also has outstanding signature and texture sounds.”

When it came to the inspiration behind their new songs, the musicians share that one song in particular — “Prom” — was meant to be a positive track amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the pandemic, we wrote a song with a party vibe — like prom,” Gyehyeon explains. “To deliver a message of hope to people.”

Yongseung adds, “When I worked on the lyrics, I watched all YouTube videos on prom party vlogs. I liked it because it was so romantic. I imagined those moments when I wrote the lyrics.”

Following the release of the group’s sixth EP, Series ‘O’ Round 2: Hole, it immediately topped the U.S. iTunes Charts and hit No. 1. While speaking with J-14, the boys also reveal what goes through their heads when releasing new music.

“Releasing a new song makes me nervous and excited,” Yeonho says. “My heart just races.”

Hoyoung, for his part, says he gets “nervous and excited at the same time.”

Every VERIVERY agrees in saying that they are always apprehensive when it comes to their supporters’ reactions.

“I can’t wait to find out how the fans, Verrer, feel about the song,” Yeonho gushes. “Like, how people think about what we’ve prepared. We are doing our best, feeling both excited and nervous.”

Hoyoung adds, “When we choose a song and start practicing, we listen to the song for uncountable times. So, whether the song is good or bad, we can’t tell, and I wonder how the fans feel about the song.”

As the boys continue to release new music, they have big dreams of collaborating with other K-pop groups.

“We are looking forward to collaborate with VIXX,” Gyehyeon teases. Dongheon adds, “Also, many of the members are friends with On/Off, and the On/Off members are great artists. So, I wish to collaborate with them too.”

Dongheon continues. “K-pop has grown big already with the works by other artists. The future of K-pop, I think, as it is commercialized across the globe already. I hope K-pop is no longer a special genre, but the popular music genre for everyone.”

