More music from Demi Lovato? The singer may have some upcoming releases up their sleeve, but that doesn’t mean there’s another record in the works.

Rumors that Demi may be working on their eighth studio album — a follow-up to the April 2021 record Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over — first started swirling in August 2021 when they teased “big things coming” with fellow artist G-Eazy.

In multiple Instagram photos, the former Disney Channel star posed alongside the “Him & I” crooner, noting that they were “excited” about an upcoming project at the time. Their song “Breakdown” was then released along with the Netflix reality show, Titletown High.

Although Demi did make a song with G-Eazy, the Sonny With a Chance alum set the record straight about new songs via Instagram Stories in September 2021. While answering fan questions, they revealed that they were down to collaborate with Lizzo in 2022. They also shared that, along with music, their hobbies have become “photography and candle making.”

As fans know, Demi started making music after their start on Disney Channel. Their debut record, Don’t Forget, was released in 2008 and they’ve dropped six other albums since then. Following the release of Tell Me You Love Me in 2017, the Camp Rock star took a brief break from music. They returned in 2021 with Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over, which accompanied a YouTube docuseries titled Dancing With the Devil.

“What you can expect from the album is me best, like, identifying with myself as an artist,” they explained on The Zach Sang Show in April 2021. “You know, more so than I ever have in my life before, and to just keep working, to keep writing. To never stop because, who knows. This might not be the only music project I release this year.”

Prior to the release Demi shared their favorite part about making a new record via Instagram Stories. “You know what’s great about making an album?” Demi wrote in June 2020. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.”

That being said, the “Skyscraper” musician made it their mission to tell the truth with their music going forward.

“When I look back at music in the past that was more hesitant to be as open as I am today, I feel like I just robbed myself of vulnerability in some of those songs,” they told The New York Times in March 2021.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Demi’s possible eighth album so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.