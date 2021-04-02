After a minor break from the music scene, Demi Lovato is back, and she’s singing about it all! The songstress dropped her 19-song album Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over on Friday, April 2, and reflected on her 2018 overdose, whirlwind relationship with Max Ehrich and more within the lyrics.

Demi’s seventh studio album acts as a companion piece to her YouTube docuseries, Dancing With the Devil.

“If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years,” the Disney Channel alum explained during a conversation on the Clubhouse app, per Just Jared Jr. “When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into The Art of Starting Over.”

The former Sonny With a Chance star made her musical comeback in January 2020 when she debuted the song “Anyone” at the Grammy Awards. This came almost two years after she suffered a near-fatal overdose in July 2018. Now, she’s ready to start fresh.

“I am now making choices—for the day, and then the future—about what it is I want and what’s going to make me the happiest,” the “I Love Me” singer told Glamour in March 2021. “I think that when the universe shuts one door, it opens another or there’s a window to open. It just depends on your perspective and how you choose to look at it.”

She continued, “Nothing people say or do is going to really change the way I live.”

2021 is arguably Demi’s year. With a docuseries, album and new identity — the actress told Glamour she identifies as “really queer” — the sky really is the limit for the singer. Not to mention, that this new record includes some pretty major collaborations, including Sam Fischer, Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus and Saweetie.

“I’ve been working on it since Valentine’s Day of 2018, and I can’t tell you how many times this album has changed course,” she told EW about the album in a March 2021 interview. “If I’m painting a picture as an artist, telling my truth is so important to me.”

Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of Demi’s Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over.

