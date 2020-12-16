It’s coming! Demi Lovato announced that she’s gearing up to release new music in 2021, and fans are shook.

“The tea is … I am releasing an album and a documentary next year,” the former Disney Channel star said during a December 2020 appearance on the “(Re)Session” podcast. “I’ve been working on this album since 2018 and my life has taken so many twists and turns since then, and it’s changed the direction, the sound, the story … I’m really excited to release all of this new music.”

Demi made her return to music in January 2020 with the release of her single “Anyone,” which was written and recorded a few days before her accidental overdose in July 2018. The Sonny With a Chance alum debuted the track during the 2020 Grammy Awards, and has dropped a few follow-up songs — like “Commander in Chief,” “I Love Me,” “Still Have Me” and more — but the record she has in the works will be her first full-length album since the songstress took a break from Hollywood after her overdose.

What can fans expect to hear once DL7 is finally released? Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the album so far!

