Get ready, guys, because the Wizards of Waverly Place cast members have teamed up for ANOTHER epic cast reunion, and we seriously can’t get enough! Yep, in Gregg Sulkin‘s latest YouTube video, he sat down with both David Henrie and Jennifer Stone for some Wizards trivia, in an attempt to see who knows the show best. But that’s not all! In between each question, the former costars even spilled some serious tea and behind-the-scenes secrets on the throwback show, and we were living for it.

For example, did you know that after Wizards came to an end, Jessie — starring Debby Ryan and the late Cameron Boyce — took over their set?! And, get this, Demi Lovato was discovered by the network during a live taping of the show!

“That was Selena [Gomez]‘s friend and she brought her to the taping. She was sitting in the audience, there was a break between shooting and out of no where just this voice from heaven belted out in the audience on the microphone. Insanely gorgeous voice, singing I think Christina Aguilera better than Christina,” David remembered. “All the network executives at Disney [turned around].”

Who knew?! As for the rest of the trivia, David came out on top, and had the best memory when it came to the show!

As fans know, Gregg and David previously teamed up for a video where they reacted to old clips from the fan-favorite Disney Channel series. While chatting, the former Disney stars even teased a possible reboot.

“I’ve talked to some people. Talked to some people that are decision-makers, to my sis Selena and I have to be very tactful with my response here because I’ll say there’s a lot of goodwill. I don’t think anyone’s opposed to the idea, but I think it’s a matter of time,” Justin Russo himself said. “Could be tomorrow. Could be a year from now. But I’d say there’s reasonable hope that there will be a reunion one day.”

Best news ever!

