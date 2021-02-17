Baring it all. Demi Lovato is not holding back in her new YouTube Dancing With the Devil docuseries.

Set to premiere its first two episodes on March 23, the four-part series will air its final parts on the following two Tuesdays. Demi will explore “every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath,” according to the trailer’s description. Dancing With the Devil is set to take viewers “far deeper than an inside look beyond the celebrity surface, this is an intimate portrait of addiction, and the process of healing and empowerment,” the video’s summary also reads.

Demi first announced that she was gearing up to drop a new docuseries with YouTube following the release of her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated, in January 2021. “There has been so much that I’ve wanted to say, but knew I had to say it right,” the former Disney Channel star wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m so excited to finally share this story with you that I’ve held on to for the last two years.”

Full of interviews with her family and close friends, Dancing With the Devil is giving fans a look at the singer’s life like never before. Scroll through our gallery for everything we learned from Demi’s new docuseries.

