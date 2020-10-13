It was first reported that Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich had split, calling off their two-month engagement, on September 24. A source close to the songstress told Us Weekly that the relationship ended, confirming the breakup. The actor claimed that he learned about their split “through a tabloid” on September 26. Then, two days later, he seemingly confirmed via Instagram Stories that their breakup was final.

Now, the former Disney Channel star is “having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone,” sources told E! News on October 12.

“He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him,” the insider added. “She’s in contact with lawyers now on what to do.”

This news comes one day after Max was photographed at the beach were he proposed to Demi on October 11, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

After the news of their split initially broke, Max, 29, took to Instagram Stories on September 26 and claimed that he learned about their breakup “through a tabloid.”

Rumors first started swirling that Max and Demi were more than friends in March after they were spotted out together and left flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. They first publicly revealed their relationship in May, after months of speculation, while sharing a smooch during Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s “Stuck With U” music video. Two months later, on July 23, the couple took to social media and announced their engagement.

Both Demi and Max have since removed every photo of each other from their Instagram accounts. Sources have also told Us Weekly that the Sonny With a Chance alum is feeling a “sense of relief” after their split. So, what led to Demi and Max’s breakup? Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to what went wrong in this whirlwind romance.

