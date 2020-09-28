He’s speaking out. Max Ehrich broke his silence about his breakup with Demi Lovato via Instagram Stories. The actor, 29, claimed he learned about their split “through a tabloid.”

“Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote on Saturday, September 26. Then added, “… While [you’re] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”

Us Weekly confirmed the news that Max and the former Disney Channel star, 28, officially called it quits on Thursday, September 24.

“The relationship has ended,” a source told the publication.

After Max claimed that he didn’t know about the breakup, a source told E! News that the actor was “lying” in his social media posts.

“Demi did tell him beforehand,” the insider told the publication on Saturday, September 26. They explained that Max is “just trying to stay relevant. Her family thinks he is crazy and is so relieved she has taken this step.”

One day after reacting to their breakup, Max uploaded another series of posts on Instagram Stories and claimed that he and Demi had yet to speak about their split.

“Please stop trying to ‘Thank you, next’ me,” he wrote on Sunday, September 27. “For I’m just a human being who has to go to work tomorrow [a.m.] where there are families with kids relying on me.”

The High School Musical 3 star continued, “To this moment … we haven’t spoken over the phone … we haven’t even officially ended anything to each other, literally. I’m here in real time with y’all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.”

Rumors first started swirling that Max and Demi were more than friends in March after they were spotted out together and left flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. They first publicly revealed their relationship in May, after months of speculation, while sharing a smooch during Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s “Stuck With U” music video. Two months later, on July 23, the couple took to social media and announced their engagement.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too … I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all,” Demi wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside photos from the romantic proposal.

