Fans were left pretty shook when Demi Lovato announced that she and her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, were engaged on July 22, 2020. Now, we just got some major new details on the stunning ring he gave her, and get this — it’s reportedly worth an estimated $500,000! Wow!

Simon G. Jewelry CEO, Zaven Ghanimian, told Cosmopolitan that “the Emerald-cut center stone on Demi’s ring is about 7.5 to 9 carats. As for the trapezoid-shaped diamonds on the side, those are about .75 to 1 carat each.”

He concluded that the total value of the ring could range from $250,000 to $500,000.

For those who missed it, the couple shared the exciting news that they were gearing up to walk down the aisle together via Instagram.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too… I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all,” the singer wrote at the time, alongside some super cute pics of the proposal. “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!”

How did the High School Musical 3 star ask the “Sober” songstress to marry him, you ask? Well, based on the snaps, it looks like he got down on one knee while on the beach! So cute!

Max added in a post of his own, “You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever baby. I’m so excited you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world and I couldn’t be more grateful. God brought us together I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

