Congratulations are in order for Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich! Yep, the adorable couple just announced that they’re engaged, and we’re seriously so happy for them!

For those who missed it, the songstress took to Instagram in the early hours of Thursday, July 23 and shared the exciting news with fans, alongside a heartfelt tribute to her now-fiancé.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” the former Disney Channel star wrote alongside a series of photos from the romantic proposal. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!”

The High School Musical 3 star echoed her love and penned his own sweet message to his soon-to-be wife.

“You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby,” the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram. “You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together.”

As fans know, the couple first confirmed their relationship back in May 2020 and shortly after, Us Weekly reported that Max was gearing up to ask the singer to marry him! Now, the big moment is finally here and, naturally, a bunch of stars have sent their well wishes to the happy couple. Scroll through our gallery to see all the celebrity reactions to Demi and Max’s engagement.

