Stranger Things season 4 is bigger, better and has so many new faces! The show has come a long way from the OG Hawkins squad and continues to grow each season — so much so that the entire cast could barely fit into one photo during the season’s premiere.

You might recognize some of the newest cast members of season 4, which includes Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Die. Others set to recur in season 4 are horror icon Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V), Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha, Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs) and Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey). Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn will join the show’s main cast as regulars.

Many of the newest additions will be apart of the “Hellfire Club,” which is the title of the first episode of the new season. The club is Hawkins High’s official D&D club which will obviously play a huge role in the newest season, what with D&D monsters running around in the Upside Down! Joseph’s character is named Eddie Munson who “is an audacious 80’s metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official D&D club. Hated by those who don’t understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season’s mystery.”

With so many new faces, Millie Bobby Brown even joked to The Wrap that the ensemble cast is “way too big,” which means someone will have to get the ax soon. “Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” she joked.

“We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones,” Millie continued. “Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off and they brought him back! It’s ridiculous…The Duffer Brothers are sensitive Sallies who don’t want to kill anybody off.” LOL!

Stranger Things season 4 has so many new faces that it’s getting hard to keep track! But don’t worry, J-14 has you covered on that front — scroll through our gallery for all of the info we’ve gathered on the show’s newest cast members.

