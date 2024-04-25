Since Steve Harrington made his way on our screens in 2016, viewers can’t get enough of Stranger Things actor Joe Keery. Becoming one of the most successful shows on the streaming platform, Stranger Things has launched successful careers of its entire cast — including our fav ’80s popular boy with a heart of gold and mom-of-5.

ICYMI, Stranger Things was Joe’s first acting job, which eventually led him to move from where he was based in Chicago when he was 24 years old. The experience actually led him to write the now-viral song called “End of Beginning,” under his music alias Djo in 2023.

“Your late 20s are a wild time,” he told Billboard of the song’s meaning. “The gist of it is being sad that I wasn’t more appreciative for something in the moment — longing for something that’s over, but also being happy that it happened.”

During an interview with NME, the actor-musician explained that his music alias and stage persona — which usually involves a wig and sunglasses — was a way to “disassociate the music from the character that everybody knew me as on Stranger Things,” he explained. “But I ended up loving the camaraderie that it creates. My goal is to surprise people and to have a really fun show that’s infectious.”

Make no mistake, though, as Joe is all set to return for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things — which is currently in production.

“It does feel like it’s time. It won’t be easy for it to end. I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show,” he told Women’s Wear Daily in August 2023 of the show’s ending. “My goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we’re doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it’s been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it’s done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it … Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this too.”

