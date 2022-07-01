Sadie Sink is officially the newest It-girl of Hollywood! From starring in Stranger Things to Taylor Swift‘s iconic music video for All Too Well (10 Minute Version), her rise to fame is pretty iconic. With her relatively newfound fame, people are dying to know about the young actress’ dating life. Scroll to find out if Sadie is single!

Is Sadie Sink Single?

Sadie is notoriously private about her personal life, and has never spoken publicly about her relationships. She also doesn’t even have social media, which she spoke about to Glamour Magazine in June 2022. “I don’t have the Instagram app or any social media apps on my phone. I’ll download it sometimes to check in, but I don’t really like to associate with any of the negative things on social media,” she said. “It took me a while to realize that social media probably isn’t the best place for me, but now I really don’t indulge in it much.”

She continued, “There are a lot of issues that come with being a young woman in today’s society, but I like to focus on what’s real. My friends and the people in my circle, that’s what I pay attention to rather than likes on pictures or what other people are posting or wearing and what they think I should be wearing, be it clothes or make-up.”

Is Sadie Sink Dating Patrick Alwyn?

The Fear Street: 1978 actress sparked dating rumors with Patrick Alwyn in September 2021, after they were spotted walking together in New York City. Fans immediately freaked on Twitter, since Patrick is the brother of Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend — it’s like a Swiftie’s multiverse of madness in the best way!

“Imagine Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn and Sadie Sink and Patrick Alwyn going on double dates together aw,” said one fan on Twitter.

Sadie and Patrick have never addressed dating rumors, so it’s hard to say if they were or are still in a relationship.

Who Is Patrick Alwyn?

Patrick, 27, is the younger brother of British actor Joe Alwyn, who is known for Conversations With Friends, Harriet, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, and The Last Letter from Your Lover. Unfortunately, there isn’t much known about Patrick other than his famous sibling!

