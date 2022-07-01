Warning: Spoilers ahead. Well, Stranger Things fans, Steve Harrington’s fate was revealed in the final two episodes of the show’s fourth season — which premiered via Netflix on July 1. Joe Keery plays the fan-favorite character on the show, but will we be seeing more of him in the upcoming final season? For now, it looks like the actor is sticking around for more episodes!

Keep reading for more details on Steve’s fate.

Does Steve Harrington Die in Stranger Things Season 4?

Fans can breathe easy because Steve does not die! Ahead of the season 4, volume 2 premiere, fans were convinced that the fan-favorite character would meet his untimely demise.

“I’m sorry but the way they are making Steve so likable and trying to heighten the complexities of his bond/attraction with Nancy this season feels like it’s a setup to k*ll him off,” one fan shared via Twitter in June. “I really wouldn’t be surprised if he goes in the next chapter.”

Netflix also played into the fan theories by debuting a billboard that read “Protect Steve” ahead of the episode’s premiere. However, the character has been saved … for now. We hate to say it, but we’re happy the fans were wrong!

What Happens to Steve Harrington in Stranger Things Season 4?

Basically, it’s a brave season for Steve, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Robin (Maya Hawke) as they infiltrate Vecna’s lair. Thankfully, all three of them come out alive.

Who Actually Dies in Stranger Things Season 4?

OK, now that Steve is safe, here’s who actually dies throughout the entirety of the show’s fourth season. Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien), Fred Benson (Logan Riley Bruner), and Patrick McKinney (Myles Truitt) met their fate after coming face to face with Vecna in volume 1. The final two episodes of season 4 had more heart-wrenching deaths.

First off, Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) actually dies and before his death, frees Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to allow her to fight Vecna. Sorry Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) fans, the newcomer also dies. This season’s newest bully, Jason Carver (Mason Dye), died when the Upside Down was opened in Hawkins. Lastly, fans (kind of) said goodbye to Max (Sadie Sink) after Vecna finally gets her. However, Eleven seemingly brings her back to life, but Max is in a coma. It’s unclear how her story continues in the final season.

