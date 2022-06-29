Steve Harrington from Stranger Things might be everyone’s favorite character on the show, but he certainly didn’t start off that way! He originally was just Nancy Wheeler’s jock BF with a little bit of an ego problem in season 1, until Jonathan Byers stepped in during season 2 after they broke up. Scroll to see the complete timeline of Nancy, Steve and Jonathan’s love triangle here.

The Duffer Brothers, creators of the Netflix show, revealed that Steve wasn’t originally supposed to make it out of season 1 alive — they even planned for his death! That was until they met Joe Keery, the actor behind Steve, who they thought brought out an amazing side and thoughtfulness to Steve.

“I figured I was going to get killed, to be honest with you, because I played the douchey sort of boyfriend, which is the first guy to die,” Joe told GQ in August 2021. By season 2, he was written into the primary cast and quickly became a fan favorite.

Throughout the past 4 seasons, Steve goes through a lot of changes, and a lot of them stem from Nancy, his ex-girlfriend. “I see her as this person in pursuit of information and justice and I can’t see her putting that investigative nose down. so I hope she continues doing something along those lines,” Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy, told Elle Magazine in May 2022.

“She started to get a lot more confident. I loved seeing the sensitive side of Nancy and the bada– side of Nancy. I hope she’s still going strong and her instincts and her passion remains intact.”

After season 4 volume 2 premiered in May 2022, many fans were curious to see if there would be a Steve and Nancy reunion, as its subtly hinted throughout the episodes that the two still have feelings for one another.

“I’d love to see if her and Steve would ever get back together, or at least if they get closure. Will their chapter ever close? I’m very curious,” Natalia told Elle. “Also, I want her to get a female friend. RIP Barb.”

