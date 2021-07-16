She’s back and better than ever! Camila Cabello officially announced new music, making fans wonder if her third solo record is officially on the way.

In July 2021, the songstress first teased major news via Instagram with a series of photos that showed her hair, a rainbow makeup palette and blue eyeshadow look all alongside a caption that read, “Listos?” which translates from Spanish to English as, “Ready?”

Then, in a second post, Camila welcomed fans to her family with three black-and-white images that also announced a release date. Finally, she shared that the first single from this new music era would be titled “Don’t Go Yet.”

Following the news of her highly anticipated single, fans of the former Fifth Harmony songstress took to Twitter and had some pretty epic reactions.

“Camila Cabello is, once again, coming to save the summer,” one social media user claimed. Another wrote, “I’M READY … OMG I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS I AM SO EXCITED!”

Others have since declared that CC3 is coming and that the “QUEEN IS BACK EVERYONE!!”

“This is my first era here as a camila Cabello stan. I’m so excited. I can’t wait anymore,” one enthusiastic fan shared on Twitter. It’s safe to say the fandom is ready!

While the “My Oh My” songstress hasn’t shared much information about what’s to come, it appeared that Camila has been working on music throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In an August 2020 Instagram post, the X Factor alum gave followers a major life update, which included a new music hint.

“Sending so much love to everyone,” she wrote at the time. “Been writing a lot of new music, and it’s coming from a really pure place. Reminding myself every day that life is now; and not in yesterday or tomorrow. Let’s be extra gentle, soft and kind to ourselves and others today.”

Aside from her own songs, Camila has also been assisting boyfriend Shawn Mendes. In July 2021, he dropped the “KESI” remix with singer and producer Camlio. When gushing over the new track, the “In My Blood” crooner explained how his longtime love helped him nail the Spanish lyrics.

“To be fair, not everybody has a Cuban Mexican girlfriend who sits in the studio with them making sure they’re saying every word perfectly,” he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “She was like, ‘If you’re going to do this, you got to do it right. You can’t be saying these words wrong.’ It took me hours to get the words right, though. I could not mess that up.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Camila’s possible third album so far.

