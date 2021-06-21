Amusement parks are officially back, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are taking advantage. The couple was spotted holding hands while walking around Universal Studios in Hollywood on Sunday, June 20.

According to photos from what looked like a romantic outing, the “Havana” songstress, 24, looked comfortable in a lime green crop top paired with rolled-up white sweatpants and Nike sneakers. She held on to a leather crossbody purse and donned black sunglasses amid the summer sun. Shawn, 22, wore light-colored jeans and a John Mayer T-shirt with white sneakers. The “In My Blood” crooner smiled for the cameras while holding hands with his girlfriend and carrying a water bottle in the other. The duo was joined by a Universal Studios employee as they walked around the park.

Shawn also documented parts of their day via social media. The Canadian musician shared a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories and gave fans a look at his outfit. In a video shared on his Instagram profile, he and Camila showed off their comedic side for the camera. The former X Factor songstress made faces at her phone before pointing the camera at Shawn, who attempted to mimic her looks. “This is the type of content you signed up for,” Shawn captioned the clip. Camila commented, “Lmfao.”

Following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Shawn and Camila have been photographed on multiple public outings while showing off their relationship. Their Universal Studios trip comes weeks after the duo was seen cozying up and showing off their beach bodies while in Miami earlier this month. At the time, the “My Oh My” songstress sported a blue tie-dye bikini while hanging out with her boyfriend in the ocean. After the photos went viral, Camila thanked fans for their support via social media. “Thank u for the love yesterday and today, I love y’all,” she shared at the time.

As fans know, Camila and Shawn officially became Shawnmila in July 2019 after years of speculation about their relationship. Since then, the musicians have been sharing tons of PDA-filled pics with fans and sharing insight into their relationship during various interviews. “I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos,” Camila shared of their relationship via Instagram in November 2020. “To be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection.”



