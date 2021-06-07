Couple’s day out! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had fun in the summer sun while showing off their beach bodies in Miami.

The duo looked happier than ever while enjoying the ocean and getting some Vitamin D! According to photos from their beach day out, Camila, 24, rocked a blue tie-dye bikini while walking through the sand. In a few shots, she was seen wearing white sandals and carrying a beach bag. The songstress’ counterpart had his abs on full display in a navy bathing suit with his AirPods in before hitting the water. While in the ocean, the former Fifth Harmony member stayed close to Shawn, 22 as they hung out in the water.

After photos from their cozy beach date went viral, Camila took to Instagram Stories and thanked fans for all their support. “Thank u for the love yesterday and today, I love y’all,” the “Havana” musician shared on June 4. She also shared a series of photos and videos from her and Shawn’s Miami trip on social media. Alongside the caption, “big vibes,” she shared some beach pictures, a video of the couple’s dog, Tarzan, and a clip of her singing while driving a car.

Shawn and Camila have not been shy when it comes to sharing their relationship with fans. Once the two officially went from friends to lovers in July 2019, they started packing on the PDA all over social media and talking about their love in various interviews. In fact, the pair has given a lot of insight into their romance since they opted to quarantine together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the couple has been splitting their time between Miami and Los Angeles.

“I mean to be completely honest, it was my first time spending time with my girlfriend and her family in their house in Miami,” Shawn said while appearing on the Australian radio show “Smallzy’s Surgery“ in October 2020. “I was there for, like, three months so, I got really — like, I was doing laundry, well, I was barely doing laundry. I was trying to do laundry. I was learning how to cook. It was nice man, it was really nice.”

Camila, for her part, offered a candid look into their relationship via Instagram in November 2020.

“When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you — I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself. It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly,” she shared at the time. “To be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection.”

Scroll through our gallery to see pictures from Shawn and Camila’s recent beach day!

