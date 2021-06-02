It’s officially summer, and thanks to Hollywood’s biggest stars, we know exactly which bathing suit trends are in style this year!

While Camila Cabello and Addison Rae opted for at-home bikini selfies via Instagram, Hailee Steinfeld rocked her collaboration with high-end bathing suit brand Frankies Bikinis for a few pics.

“Fashion has always been an integral part of my life and for as long as I can remember, I have also had a passion for design,” the actress said in a press release, per Us Weekly. “Inspired by ‘70s vintage fashion and my California roots, the collection we created not only feels authentic to my own personal style, but offers a little bit of something for everyone.”

While she isn’t rocking her own designs, Vanessa Hudgens has also uploaded her fair share of bathing suit pics while enjoying the summer sun in 2021. To celebrate Memorial Day weekend, the High School Musical alum went on, what she dubbed as an “adventure,” and hiked in a purple one-piece. “The hike = worth it for the hot springs,” Vanessa captioned a series of pictures from her trip.

As fans know, the Princess Switch star is never one to pass up a tropical vacation. Her Instagram page has been full of bikini pics and beaches all year ’round!

“Real hot girl summer,” Vanessa captioned a snap taken while she sat on a pool float in early May.

Other stars taking advantage of what’s being called “Vax Girl Summer,” include Olivia Rodrigo, who snapped a pic in a blue bikini and posted it alongside a series of butterfly emojis. The “Good 4 U” songstress received tons of comments on the Instagram picture from her famous friends!

“Yessss,” Skai Jackson wrote. Maddie Ziegler added, “She’s beauty, she’s grace.”

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s costar Olivia Rose Keegan wondered, “HOW TF DO U DO IT?” For the record, we’d also like that answer!

Even pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock is showing off her baby bump with a bathing suit snap during a May trip to the beach. “Hormones racing and feet are swollen af but counting my blessings every day for the miracle growing inside me,” she captioned a social media photo, showing off a bikini from her line, In’A’Seashell.

“We all worry about being beach body ready. It’s one of those really annoying things worrying about having the perfect bod. But really what is the perfect body?” the Little Mix member told Glamour U.K. in April 2021. “That is what our brand is about, anyone can wear it, feel good in it and so you should! I want this message to be absolutely love yourself and feel yourself.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all your favorite stars’ best bathing suit pics from 2021.

