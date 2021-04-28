Stopping the spread. Celebrities are sharing photos on social media of themselves after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination more than a year after the ongoing pandemic emerged in late 2019.

A-list couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were among the first stars to post a picture showing off their bandages. “Let’s (NOT) Get It!” the singer captioned an Instagram post, in which he and his wife were posing in front of the mirror in their bathroom. Both Joe and the Game of Thrones alum flexed their muscles for the pic. Upon seeing the picture — which was also shared on Twitter — Walgreens responded and called the couple “Mr. (& Mrs.) Perfectly Vaccinated,” appearing to reference Taylor Swift‘s 2021 hit “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively also shared a photo while getting her shot. The actress added a series of emojis to the image, including colorful hearts surrounding her head. “Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me,” she captioned the post. Blake’s other half, Ryan Reynolds, also showcased his vaccine experience with an Instagram snap.

Hilary Duff, for her part, posted on Instagram Stories telling fans which dose she received. The Lizzie McGuire alum stuck her tongue out and gave the camera a peace sign while posing in her car.

Demi Lovato has been vocal about the COVID-19 vaccination online too. Although she has yet to share a vaccine selfie, the songstress announced that she teamed up with Lyft and the Voto Latino Foundation, to help the Latinx community in her native Texas get access to the vaccine. She also shared a photo of herself sporting a sweatshirt that read “Pro-Vaxxer” in March 2021.

“The Latinx community has been devastated by the COVID epidemic healthwise and economically,” President and CEO of Voto Latino Foundation María Teresa Kumar said in a statement, per Just Jared Jr. “The best way for our community to rebound from this pandemic is to get vaccinated — quickly. To that end, Voto Latino Foundation is pleased to partner with Lyft and Demi Lovato to safely provide individuals rides to receive their vaccine. Our aim is to help bridge the gaps and inequities in vaccine distribution for Latinos in Texas. No one should forgo a shot because they don’t have a ride.”

Wondering who else has received their COVID-19 vaccination? Scroll through our gallery to see which celebs shared photos of themselves following their shot.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.