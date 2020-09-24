It’s no secret that production on Riverdale season 5 was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the cast is back and better than ever, and they’re giving fans an inside look at how things have changed on set because of the global health crisis.

Despite the on-set safety protocols, fans will still get their steamy #Varchie make-out sessions once the show finally premieres. KJ Apa and Camila Mendes gave their social media followers a behind-the-scenes look at how they safely prepare for a kissing scene.

“Our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene,” KJ, 23, captioned an Instagram video of himself and Camila, 26, posted on Wednesday, September 23.

The short clip showed the two stars as they cleaned their mouths out while making humming noises at each other.

“That s–t burns,” fellow Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart commented on the video.

Although she didn’t show off her kissing scenes, Madelaine Petsch also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her first day back on the Riverdale set in a YouTube video uploaded on Wednesday, September 23.

“This is the new norm on set, this is so crazy,” the actress, 26, told viewers. “We’ve got plexiglass around us, I feel very protected.”

She continued, “It’s been six months since I worked and Riverdale finally gets to come back to work. Just wear a f–king mask, it’s really not that hard.”

Madelaine also gave her YouTube subscribers a mini-tour around set, took the camera along as she got a coronavirus test before shooting her scene and shared a sneak peek at an upcoming prom scene with Vanessa Morgan, whose baby bump was on full display.

“Many of you may not know that Vanessa’s actually pregnant right now,” Madelaine said. Vanessa, 28, added, “In a week I’m six months, very exciting. I think Mads is coming with me to an ultrasound appointment.”

As fans know, Vanessa announced that she was expecting her first child on July 24.

“Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden, but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly [and] I wanted you guys to hear it from me,” she captioned a series of photos and videos from her gender reveal party. “I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.