Ever since it premiered back in January 2017, fans have been seriously obsessed with Riverdale. Now, the show is gearing up to premiere its fifth season and viewers are still hooked on all the twists, turns and cliffhanger that the show serves up every week. Along with the seriously shocking storylines throughout the show comes some seriously heartbreaking character deaths.

But sometimes, it’s a little hard to keep up. So, J-14 decided to make fans a complete guide to all the characters who died throughout Riverdale‘s four seasons and recapped exactly what went down with each one. From Jason Blossom to Ms. Grundy and even Joaquin, it was sad to see them all go. Scroll through our gallery to take a look back at all the characters who died on Riverdale and a breakdown of each one.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.