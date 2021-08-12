Archiekins is looking good! KJ Apa has had Riverdale viewers swooning since The CW series first premiered in January 2017.

The New Zealand native plays the teenage Archie Andrews, who is often on screen without a shirt. Not like fans are complaining! In the beginning of his Riverdale run, Archie’s shirtless scenes were few and far between, but when the character started up his boxing gym and summer came to Riverdale, KJ’s real-life abs were on full display.

“I mean, for me it’s just another day at the office with my shirt off and training,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021. “You know, we’ve done a lot of these scenes and yeah, I feel like the fight is going to come out really well.”

KJ joked, “Someone has got to be shirtless on the show.”

Don’t worry, Riverdale fans, the shirtless scenes aren’t going to stop any time soon because KJ actually has no issue with them.

“I mean, look for sure it can be a little tiring just because it’s so demanding to stay in shape for 10 months long, you know? It gets hard, but it’s my job. That’s just how I think of it,” he also told ET. “I don’t dislike [the shirtless scenes] and I don’t necessarily welcome them, but I know it’s my job, so I’ve got to get it done.”

The I Still Believe star’s workout grind and determination actually comes from his family.

“My dad worked out like a madman. He’s a big boy, too,” KJ told Men’s Health Australia in April 2021. “That’s how I got that level of motivation and commitment when it comes to working out. It’s become one of the biggest parts of my life in staying grounded in this industry. I’m so thankful for my desire to be physical and train my body. It’s something I need at the end of a hard day.”

When it comes to completely changing his body for a role, KJ is totally down for that.

“I think I value the health of my body over my career. Health is a long game and I’m trying to live long,” The CW star explained, noting that he would “enjoy” bulking up for an action movie. “I would do that in a heartbeat.”

