Get the tissues ready because KJ Apa‘s upcoming film I Still Believe is sure to bring on the waterworks. The 22-year-old took on the role of Christian music star Jeremy Camp for the movie. Aside from the Riverdale actor, the upcoming film also stars Britt Robertson, country music star Shania Twain and Gary Sinise.

On Tuesday, January 14, the movie dropped its latest trailer and, from the look of it, this is going to be a must-see. So, mark those calendars and set those reminders because I Still Believe hits theaters on March 13, 2020.

Based on Jeremy’s memoir of the same name, I Still Believe is set to follow the now 42-year-old singer through a journey of love and loss. The film will focus mainly on the love story between Jeremy and his eventual wife Melissa — played by Britt. It will also touch on the singer and songwriter’s rise to stardom at a young age and how he coped with fame after his first love became terminally ill.

This recently released trailer teased the love story between KJ and Brit’s characters — who are rumored to be dating in real life. The two-minute video started off with the actor, as Jeremy, singing a song called “Find Me in the River” to his love interest and a group of friends. As the song played in the background, viewers were shown clips from the upcoming love story that will, no doubt, hit moviegoers right in the feels.

“Their love is seriously put to the test in this movie,” KJ told People in August 2019. “I hope after seeing the love between Jeremy and Melissa the audience can sit there and think, ‘Wow, I hope that I can one day be in love like that.’ I mean that’s what I Still Believe is about: it’s about journeying through your biggest fears and disappointments and coming out still believing.”

