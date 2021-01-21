After months of waiting, Riverdale season 5 is finally here!

Ever since the show premiered in January 2017, The CW series has become a favorite among TV watchers of all generations. Just like the ones before it, the fifth season is full of crazy storylines, shocking character deaths and major cliffhangers. The biggest difference between season 5 and the rest, is that Archie and the gang are all grown up! Episode 4 is set to introduce their favorite characters seven years in the future, so after the Riverdale High graduates go their separate ways, they all find themselves back in their hometown.

“Archie enlisted in the Army after graduation, and when he returns, after all that time in the Army, he discovers the town is on the verge of becoming a ghost town, thanks to Hiram,” the show’s star KJ Apa told TVLine in January 2021. “He came back and saw Riverdale turning to s–t pretty much, and he’s like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to let this happen.’ So he wrangles the whole team in, and they figure out ways to revive the town, and the best way to do that is through Riverdale High.”

Of course, there’s sure to be some new characters, villains and crazy husbands (we’re looking at you Veronica) as the characters navigate adulthood. Scroll through our gallery to check out Riverdale season 5 spoilers and all the biggest bombshells from season 5.

