Warning: Spoilers ahead. Let’s get a show of hands — who else cannot get enough of Riverdale? The CW series quickly became everyone’s obsession after it aired in January 2017, and now, four seasons later, fans are still hooked! Well, fans of the show might want to prepare themselves because it was recently announced that the show has been renewed for it’s fifth season! That means that fans will be able to watch their favorite crew — Veronica Lodge, Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones — on screen together for a bunch more episodes, and based on what’s been revealed so far, this season sounds like it’s going to be the most intense one yet!
But wait, when will Season 5 come out? What will it be about? Who from the cast is returning for the fifth season and who’s leaving? And most importantly, since the coronavirus pandemic forced production of the show to shut down, what does that mean for the fifth season? Not to worry, people, because J-14 is here to break it all down once and for all.
From the release date to the cast to the plot, scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know so far about Season 5 of Riverdale.
