How has the coronavirus impacted Season 5?

As fans know, production of the CW show was shut down back in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of this, three episodes from Season 4 were left out and it was forced to end early — after it’s 19th episode. But not to worry, people, because according to one of the show’s writers, fans will still get to see those episodes that were left out of Season 4! Instead, they’ll appear in the fifth season!

“The pandemic derailed production and there was a heavy Toni [episode] coming up. We’ll still do it, but you’ll have to now wait for Season 5 instead of Season 4. Season 4 is unfortunately now shorter, ending [with episode 19] But it has a fun cliffhanger!” Ted Sullivan wrote in response to a fan who asked about the future of the show.

And for those of you wondering what happened to the prom episode the cast had been teasing during the fourth season, you can breathe a sigh of relief because Roberto explained that it will definitely appear in the fifth season.

“Since we are cutting the season short, maybe the best thing to do is end with [Episode] 19, which is a really strong, fun episode, and then come back and have prom as our season premiere next season. So we made that decision, and I’m feeling good about it,” he explained during an interview with TVLine. “Since we have such big events like prom and graduation, and we’d already written [Episodes] 21 and 22… they’re big, emotional episodes, and there’s a lot of stuff with the characters that we’re still playing out, so it felt like maybe what we’ll do is start with the last three episodes. After being with the kids at the high school for four years, you kind of don’t want to take graduation away from them. So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes.”

Because of this, Skeet and Marisol will appear briefly in Season 5, so their characters can get the sendoff they deserve.

“I reached out to Marisol and Skeet and said that we haven’t finished those stories, and we want to make sure that you guys have great sendoffs,” he added. “The truth of it is, and this isn’t a spoiler, but neither Hermione nor F.P. are being killed. So my hope is that they are a part of Riverdale in a real way as long as there’s a Riverdale.”