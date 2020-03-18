Get ready, people, because Skeet Ulrich from Riverdale just leaked a major spoiler about the CW show! Yep, the actor — who plays FP Jones in the fan-favorite series — shared a still from an upcoming episode, and it got fans even more excited to see what happens next.

As the characters are gearing up to graduate from Riverdale High School, the next huge event that they have to tackle is prom! Fans have been patiently waiting on the edge of their seats wondering what kind of crazy events will go down at the school dance, and now, Skeet has shared some much-needed details.

The 50-year-old posted a now-deleted photo that showed Fangs Fogarty (played by Drew Ray Tanner) and Kevin Keller (played by Casey Cott) posing together at prom, and the internet is pretty shook over the new couple. Fans have been shipping these two for quite some time now, so knowing that they’re going to go to prom together is definitely a big deal!

The show — which also stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch — was already renewed for its fifth season, but unfortunately, Skeet will not be returning for Season 5.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” he said in a statement to Deadline. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

He also wrote on Instagram, “I can’t even begin to thank you all for the unwavering support and love! It is remarkable and deeply appreciated. I may be leaving Riverdale but my experience over the last four years will never leave my heart. A very special thanks to [showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa] for giving me this opportunity.”

