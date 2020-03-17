Ever since it premiered in January 2017, fans cannot stop watching Riverdale. It’s gone on for four seasons so far, and everyone is pretty obsessed. But when will the CW series come to an end, and how many seasons will it have in total? Well, KJ Apa just spilled some major tea on the fate of the fan favorite show.

During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor said that he’ll be working on the show for the “next three years.” Yep, that means that fans will be able to watch their favorite crew — Veronica Lodge, Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones — on screen together for while, and it’s seriously the best news ever. Phew, that’s a relief!

For those who missed it, the show — which also stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch — was already renewed for its fifth season, and based on what’s been revealed so far, these upcoming episodes are about to be the most intense ones yet!

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the cast shared some of their ideas for what they think should happen next.

“I’m pretty sure the kids will have graduated, so as far as where it goes from here, I don’t know. I think there’s opportunities for the kids to leave Riverdale, but there’s also opportunities for them to stay and I think there’s a lot of unfinished business for a lot of them,” Lili explained. “It seems like they might all feel the need to stay and take care of things with their family or their businesses. You know, obviously, Veronica has, like, 12 businesses that she’s running. I think Betty probably wants to stay close to her mom, at least for a little while. They’ve got some stuff to figure out. I feel like they’re all gonna take a break year — a gap year — and just chill for a minute.”

“I don’t want the kids to be in high school forever,” Camila added. “I think Riverdale is very much a show about the cycle of life, and things growing up, and all of that. So I think it’d be really cool to see them go off to college and grow up and see what they make out of their lives. And maybe the show ends with someone having a kid. You know, who knows? I’m just pitching things.”

“The only kind of spoiler I can give people is that it’s not your typical graduate high school and then… It’s gonna surprise people I think,” KJ also dished on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

