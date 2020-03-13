If it wasn’t for Cole Sprouse, Riverdale star KJ Apa wouldn’t have such awesome style. Yep, that’s right, the 22-year-old recently told Men’s Health that his on and off screen BFF taught him how to dress! The actor revealed during a recent interview with the publication that his costar “looked at me about two years ago, and he goes, ‘Bro, you need a stylist’.”

KJ continued, “I was showing up to red carpets in jeans and button-down T-shirts. And I realized, Yeah, I’ve got to get this sorted out.”

Now, the heartthrob is a total master when it comes to dressing for formal events. What’s his best tip for dressing up? Confidence!

“Confidence is everything,” he explained. “Otherwise everyone can see you look uncomfortable, and it’s not a good look.”

Since he’s super comfortable with his look, KJ said he usually never tries anything on during a shopping trip.

“I’m a very instinctual shopper, and very impulsive. I’ll go out, I’ll see something, I don’t even try it on. I just buy it,” he said.

Aside from his fashion sense, KJ also got real about how he balances his budding movie career with his starring role on Riverdale.

“It’s important to give yourself balance, which is still something I’m trying to learn. Like, to work out hard for three weeks, take a week to chill. Otherwise, you burn yourself out, and I’ve experienced that,” he admitted.

As fans know, Riverdale was recently renewed for its fifth season and according to the star, the fan-favorite series is about to take a major turn.

“I have all the secrets for next season. Because we’re all graduating high school, so we’re trying to figure out — well we have figured out where we’re all going to go next season,” he revealed to radio host Ryan Seacrest. “It’s not like any other typical show where they go off to do things. It’s very different, the way that we’re doing Season 5 is going to be a surprise to a lot of people.”

