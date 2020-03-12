Warning. Spoilers ahead. During a recent interview, Riverdale star KJ Apa dished on the fan-favorite series, and he admitted that the show’s cast totally ruined Jughead Jones’ death storyline. If it wasn’t for social media, viewers might not have been convinced that the beanie-wearing teen was actually alive the whole time.

“I feel like we really messed that whole thing up because while we were shooting all those episodes, we were still showing Cole [Sprouse] on all our Instagrams’ and stuff on set. We messed it up.” the 22-year-old told radio host Ryan Seacrest. “They didn’t even care. CW didn’t even really tell us anything. In hindsight, we should have been way more cautious with that, but we weren’t.”

For those who missed it, each new episode during Riverdale‘s fourth season teased the possibility that show’s most beloved character might not make it out alive. Yep, fans were in for a total shock when it seemed like Jughead had died and each installment included more and more clues that pointed to the character’s untimely demise. It wasn’t until March 4, 2020, when fans were finally given the truth about Jughead’ fate, and it turned out that he was alive the whole time. But as KJ said, some fans already knew that.

During his radio show appearance, the actor also teased what fans can expect as Season 4 comes to an end.

“I have all the secrets for next season. Because we’re all graduating high school, so we’re trying to figure out — well we have figured out where we’re all going to go next season,” he revealed. “It’s not like any other typical show where they go off to do things. It’s very different, the way that we’re doing Season 5 is going to be a surprise to a lot of people.”

Some fans are convinced that Season 5 will start with a five-year time jump. Speculation started on February 25, 2020, after TVLine reported that “the producers of an established series are toying with the idea of ending the current season with a massive timeline shift.” A source told the publication that time jump being considered is a five year difference. Naturally, Riverdale fans were shook by this news and said that a time jump would ultimately fit perfectly into the series’ plot line.

