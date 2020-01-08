'Riverdale' Gets Renewed For Season 5 — See The Cast's Reactions

Calling all Riverdale fans — this is the best news ever! On Tuesday, January 7, the hit CW series was renewed for a fifth season. Yep, that’s right, Archie and the gang will officially be moving on from Riverdale High and taking their mystery-solving skills to college when season five premieres in late 2020.

“This town never runs out of mysteries. [Riverdale] has been renewed for Season 5!” the show’s Instagram account captioned a full cast photo, announcing the exciting news to followers.

Naturally, the show’s cast was just as excited about season five as their fans. Some of the Riverdale stars took to their own social media accounts to post sweet messages about the show’s renewal.

Camila Mendes — who plays Veronica — took to her Instagram Stories and posted a screenshot from the show’s official Twitter account along with an added celebration emoji.

KJ Apa and Casey Cott — otherwise known as Archie and Kevin — also reposted the full cast shot to their Instagram Stories. KJ added a slew of heart emojis while Casey captioned the picture with, “Wahoo!”

Madelaine Petsch — who plays mean girl Cheryl — took to her Instagram Stories and posted a screenshot of an article that announced season five.

“FIVE SEASONS?! We are so lucky,” she captioned the snap.

Lastly, Betty Cooper herself — aka Lili Reinhart — showed her excitement with a selfie posted to Instagram Stories that featured an adorable pup.

“Truffle is excited that we got renewed for season 5!!” the actress captioned the picture.

Fans were quick to notice that Cole Sprouse stayed quiet on social media while his costars celebrated the fifth season. Rumors started to fly, once again, that he might be leaving the show.

For those who don’t know, with each new episode of Riverdale, it becomes increasingly clear to viewers that the series’ most beloved beanie-wearing character might not be making it out of the most current season alive. Viewers were in for a total shock when it seemed like Jughead Jones had died in the final episode of the show’s third season. Since then, each installment has included more and more clues that point to the character’s untimely demise.

Can fans expect Jughead to make an appearance in the upcoming season? Only time will tell!

