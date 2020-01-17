We all pretty much lost it when word hit that they were making a Riverdale spinoff series. Yep, the new show is called Katy Keene, and boy does it sound like it’s going to be epic.

The upcoming series will follow Katy and her friends as they travel to New York City and try to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio. And get this — the show is going to be a musical dramedy. And if you thought that was exciting, just wait until you find out who’s starring in it. Drum roll please… Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale was cast as the lead role, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Oh, and did we mention that a major Riverdale star is leaving the CW show to star in Katy Keene? Yep, we’re talking about Ashleigh Murray! Her character, Josie McCoy, is saying goodbye to the town of Riverdale and hello to the big city, and we can’t wait to see what goes down!

But naturally, we have a lot of questions. Like when will the show be out? Who else is starring in it? Will there be a Riverdale crossover? And will any of Josie’s friends come and visit her? Don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. We went ahead and rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming series, so get excited!

