Warning: Spoilers ahead. Wednesday is the best day of the week for Riverdale fans — and that’s because it means it’s time for a brand new episode of the CW show! With its constant twists and turns every week, the show continously leaves fans on the edge of their seat. But unfortunately, a new episode of the series didn’t premiere on Wednesday, March 18 — yep, fans are going to have to wait a few weeks to find out what’s going to happen to Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Archie Andrews and Jughead Jones, and they’re pretty bummed about it.

So what gives? Why wasn’t there a new episode this week? When will the show return? Will it ever return? Should fans be worried? Well guys, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and we’ve got all the answers. Here’s everything fans need to know…

Scroll through our gallery to find out why Riverdale wasn’t on last night and when it will be back.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.