Is Madelaine Petsch off the market? The Riverdale star has sparked major romance rumors with Anthony Li, who also happens to be Halsey‘s manager. The pair have been spotted on multiple dates together, and Madelaine has posted multiple photos with her rumored beau in tow. Keep reading to find out more on Anthony.

Are Madelaine Petsch and Anthony Li Dating?

While on a trip to Paris in October 2022, Madeline walked to the Valentino fashion show with an unnamed man accompanying her. A few weeks later, she confirmed that Anthony was the man in question by posting a throwback photo of the pair together in Paris.

Nearly two months after Madelaine and Anthony were photographed together, the actress shared a selfie of herself and the music manager from their past Paris trip. In the snap, Anthony’s arm is wrapped around Madeleine, who is holding on to his wrist.

On top of that, Madelaine and her Riverdale costar Camila Mendes posted a TikTok with both of their “boyfriends” in it on January 29, 2023. The video showed the girls drinking water while two men talked very passionately about Robert Pattinson’s The Batman in the background, with displayed text in the video: “The moment you realize your boyfriends are becoming best friends.” The caption read, “They spend 20 minutes talking about Batman.”

ICYMI, Camila has been dating her Musica costar, Rudy Mancuso since around June 2022. The Do Revenge actress confirmed that she’s been in a relationship for “a few months,” while appearing on Dear Media’s “Going Mental” podcast, which was posted in January 2023.

Who Is Anthony Li?

Anthony has been singer Halsey’s manager since the beginning of her career, alongside Jason Aron. The managers, who are both originally from Long Island, were included in Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2017.

“All I know is I met two guys that within 48 hours of knowing me decided that they had enough faith in me to put all of their time, energy, and finances on the line to support something that they thought was going to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others,” Halsey said of the duo during an interview with Forbes from 2017. “They had more faith in me than I had in myself.”

“My generation is obsessed with the influencers, the tastemakers,” Anthony explained to Forbes. “But I think that’s the wrong focus. The innovators of my generation will be the ones who will be remembered. The people who did it the unconventional way.”

