Finding love? Madelaine Petsch has sparked major romance rumors with Anthony Li. While the Riverdale star has yet to publicly reveal where she stands with Halsey‘s manager, fans have speculated that they’re more than friends after Madeleine cozied up to Anthony in an Instagram post shared in November 2022.

Are Madelaine Petsch and Anthony Li Dating?

While on a trip to Paris in October 2022, Madeline walked to the Valentino fashion show with an unnamed man in tow. It appears that the CW star has since confirmed that Anthony was the man in question when she posted a photo of them together.

Nearly two months after Madelaine and Anthony were photographed together, the actress shared a selfie of herself and the music manager from their past Paris trip. In the snap, Anthony’s arm is wrapped around Madeleine, who is holding on to his wrist.

The Hotel for the Holidays star’s November 2022 photo dump also included various photos in which Anthony took. “Thank you for representing the diversity in my photography ability between slide 1 and 3,” he commented on the post. Fans were quick to reply and show support for the apparent couple.

“You both are the cutest, just wanted to let you guys know,” one person wrote. Another added, “Treat her like the queen she is Anthony.”

Who Is Anthony Li?

He’s been Halsey’s manager since the beginning of their career, alongside Jason Aron.

“All I know is I met two guys that within 48 hours of knowing me decided that they had enough faith in me to put all of their time, energy, and finances on the line to support something that they thought was going to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others,” Halsey said of the duo during an interview with Forbes from 2017. “They had more faith in me than I had in myself.”

Madelaine Petsch’s Dating History

The actress was in a public romance with Travis Mills from 2017 until 2020. While the rapper publicly addressed their split, Madeleine decided to stay silent about the breakup.

“I chose not to because that was what felt most authentic to me,” she explained to Cosmopolitan in February 2021. “Moving forward, I will keep personal relationships like that off my YouTube.”

Following the breakup, Madelaine made headlines with Miles Chamley-Watson. However, they were last spotted together in February 2022.

