Moving on. Madelaine Petsch is opening up about her mental health after splitting from longtime love Travis Mills, months after they called it quits.

“My mental health was at an all time low,” the Riverdale star told Flaunt Magazine in January 2021 when talking about the breakup leading into the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Every day was definitely a challenge and therapy was absolutely key for me to keep sane. My best friend moved in with me and that was a huge game changer for my mental health. I found ways to be creative while staying positive and reading books.”

She continued, “It really took me probably five months through this whole pandemic to get back to an okay mental state.”

The former flames first started dating in 2017 after Travis slid into Madelaine’s social media DMs. Throughout their time together, the pair constantly packed on the PDA and Travis made frequent appearances in Madelaine’s YouTube videos. In February 2020, Travis took to Instagram and announced the couple had split after three years together. “While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I’m so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine,” the musician wrote at the time.

Scroll through our gallery and take a walk down memory lane to relive Madelaine and Travis’ romantic relationship from the start.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.