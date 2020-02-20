Fans were pretty heartbroken when news had hit the web that Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills had split after more than three years together. Now, the singer has opened up about what really went wrong between them.

“I’ve had to accept there’s no possible way to capture a love of this scale or its significance to me, in a few paragraphs. That said, I’ll try, because so many of you supported us over the years like a family would. So here it goes,” Travis began in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Our relationship has been in the public eye for the last three years. What’s ironic about my most public relationship is that behind the scenes it was the most non-superficial and grounding experience in my life. While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I’m so incredibly grateful to have shared the last three years with someone as compassionate, smart and wonderful as Madelaine. The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn’t trade for anything.⁣⁣⁣⁣”

“Red carpets, parties, photoshoots, TV, etc. create this alternate reality where we are one-dimensional people, free of real world challenges, kicking our feet up, waiting for the next big job. I wish our lives really looked like a google image search of our names,” he continued. “In reality we’re ambitious and hard-working individuals, dealing with rejection, in different states/countries, wondering what the next best move is, trying to see friends/family, take care of our dogs, answering an ocean of e-mails, balancing REAL LIFE and doing it all while being separated by it.⁣⁣⁣⁣ There’s a ton of privilege being able to do what we do, but there’s a mountain of challenges. That said we were in it together. It challenged me, kept me honest, made me more compassionate and helped me do some very necessary growing up. The highest highs were made better, the lowest lows were livable, because of her. I’ve learned so much about myself and life from that unconditional love and support.⁣⁣⁣⁣”

Fans first started to speculate that something had gone wrong between the two stars after the Riverdale actress took down a bunch of their PDA-filled pictures from social media. They also noticed that the duo did not post anything for Valentine’s Day. Then, multiple sources confirmed the sad news to Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 19. The last time the couple was spotted together was at Disneyland in December 2019.

“While I’m holding back tears I’m excited to see what you do next. I’ll always have your back,” the 30-year-old concluded. “I’m not deleting any of our images, I regret nothing⁣⁣⁣ … Please be respectful.⁣⁣⁣⁣ Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the support.”

For those who forgot, the actress and the “Loud” crooner first started dating back in 2017, after he slid into her DMs on social media!

“He messaged me on Facebook in January of Season 1 [of Riverdale] and congratulated me on the show,” the 25-year-old revealed to Cosmopolitan in October 2017. “He had auditioned for Jughead. I think we just randomly had mutual friends, so we added each other. We kept in touch very rarely, not even that much, from January to February, and then the day I got back from Season 1 in February I was bored in L.A., believe it or not. I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I got my hair cut and he texted me like, ‘Let’s go to a movie!’ We hung out and spent every single day together that I’ve been in L.A. since then, since February.”

