It’s no secret that the friendship between Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan stems back to their first audition for Riverdale. Now, four years later, the two are closer than ever both onscreen and off. On Monday, January 13, Madelaine appeared on A Little Late With Lilly Singh and revealed how close the best friends actually are.

“I’ve probably said this a million times now, but we met when she went out for Josie originally. We tested for Cheryl and Josie together. She didn’t get Josie, but we became best friends instantly,” she said.

When host Lilly Singh asked the Riverdale actress what it’s like working alongside her BFF every day, Madelaine revealed that it was “amazing” to film with someone she’s so close to.

“It’s great, because I think when you have onscreen love interests…it can be a little awkward and you don’t really know each other, you’re not comfortable,” she explained. “Vanessa and I are so comfortable that we’ll write ourselves love scenes. We’re like, ‘Oh, we’re not making out here? Let’s make out.'”

This isn’t the first time that the redhead publicly gushed about her bestie. A few days after Vanessa walked down the aisle and married longtime boyfriend Michael Kopech on January 4, 2020, Madelaine posted a heartfelt message to Instagram about being by her pal’s side when she said “I do.”

“I was lucky enough to be by my best friends side while she married one of the most genuine people I know. Still crying [to be honest]. Love you V,” she captioned the sweet snap taken before the ceremony.

Vanessa echoed Madelaine’s thoughts about working together as Riverdale power couple Cheryl and Toni in a March 2018 interview.

“She’s one of my best friends in real life, from before I even started the show, and we love it. It’s better to have a storyline with your best friend,” she said. “When we’re not working, we hang out every day that we’re not working.”

