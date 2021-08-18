She may be known for wearing only red as Cheryl Blossom but, in real life, Madelaine Petsch can rock any color! The Riverdale has become a total style icon and walked tons of red carpets since she nabbed a starring role on The CW series, which premiered in 2017.

Madelaine’s star status even got her an invite to one of the biggest events of the year! In 2019, the actress walked the Met Gala red carpet, giving fans a total Tinker Bell moment.

“I still have to pinch myself because it’s hard to believe that I actually went. I can’t believe that I was invited!” she told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2019. “It was way less scary or stressful than I thought it would be. It was a dream come true, really.”

While chatting with J-14 exclusively that same month, Madelaine explained that Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse gave her the rundown of what to expect at the star-studded event.

“It was my first Met Gala, and I didn’t really know what to expect,” she recalled at the time. “But for the most part, it was a new experience, and to be able to experience that with my best friends is also very rare and fun — and it was very just surreal, honestly. I had never been to the Metropolitan Museum of Art before, so I also got to soak all that in. And it was just so inspiring to be around all those people and those amazing outfits. And to see how many different people took different ways of interpreting ‘camp.’ I thought that was such a cool theme — what a fun first theme to have! You get to play and take risks. I mean, it was kind of the dream Met.”

When it comes to her style, the Sightless star also told THR that she’s “always been into fashion.” When she first started walking red carpets, Madelaine explained that she didn’t “always know how to express myself with my style.” Now, she’s mastered her looks.

“I think we’ve figured out who I am on a carpet,” the Washington native explained. “We’ve finally gotten into a rhythm where I get it. I see my fashion sense more vividly now, and the story is all kind of coming together for me.”

Over the years, the actress has brought her A-game to every red carpet she walks. Scroll through our gallery below to see Madelaine’s most iconic red carpet looks and fashion transformation.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.