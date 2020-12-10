Ever since she first stepped foot on the Riverdale set, Vanessa Morgan was glued to Madelaine Petsch‘s side on the show and in real life.

On the CW series, the actresses play Toni Topaz and Cheryl Blossom, respectively, who fans refer to as #Choni because of their romantic relationship. Although they may not be a couple off-screen, the pair does spend a lot of time with each other and, honestly, their friendship is everything.

“I miss Vanessa!” Madelaine told HollywoodLife in July 2020 when asked what she missed most about the Riverdale set during the coronavirus quarantine. “We’re able to do FaceTime and talk on about five different platforms at once. We’re always DMing and texting, it’s just constant, but it’s weird to be apart from her. I’m used to seeing her every day 10 months of the year.”

After months apart, the girls finally reunited in September 2020, and since then, there’s been so much #Choni content on social media. To celebrate Vanessa and Madelaine’s forever friendship, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and break it down from the start! Scroll through our gallery to check out a full timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.